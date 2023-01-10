Bryan Tests Positive for COVID; Congratulates Members of 35th Legislature

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 9, 2023, and was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 35th Legislature; however, he sent a letter to the newly sworn Senators congratulating them and expressing his desire to work collaboratively with the body for the betterment of the territory.

“As this Legislature and the Bryan-Roach Administration begin our work, we have an opportunity, as we serve two co-equal branches of our government, to work together in building stronger families, more robust infrastructure, and a stronger U.S. Virgin Islands. While the challenges that lie ahead are significant, I am confident in this body’s ability and that of our administration to make a positive impact while confronting these challenges,” Governor Bryan wrote.

“I look forward to working with each of you toward improving the delivery of services to the people of our community and to effectuating meaningful reforms aimed at improving the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders,” he wrote.

Although the Governor tested positive for COVID, he wants to assure residents that his symptoms are mild and he is in good spirits.