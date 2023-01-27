Operation Clean Sweep Nets A Rogues Gallery of the Usual Suspects on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Operation Clean Sweep netted four arrests on Tuesday night, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Members of the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) were in the Red Hook area in the vicinity of American Yacht Harbor conducting Operation Clean Sweep at about 8:30 p.m., according to the VIPD..

During the sweep, officers made four arrests for gun possession and possession of illegal narcotics, such as heroin, crack cocaine, regular powder cocaine, oxycotin, Xanax and marijuana, police said.

The arrested men were remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending their advice-of-rights hearings. Those arrested were:

VIPD mugshot of Peter Francis, 33, of St. Thomas.

Peter Francis, 33, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of illegal narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Francis was set at $7,500.00.

VIPD mugshot of Khareed Brathwaite, 37, of St. Thomas.

Khareed Brathwaite, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute after he was observed making several drug transactions in the area. Bail for Brathwaite was set at $7,500.00.

VIPD mugshot of Niah Henry, 33, of St. Thomas.

Niah Henry, 33, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute (marijuana) and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute (cocaine). Henry was discovered with a backpack containing several types of narcotics on his person and in his vehicle. Bail for Henry was set at $7,500.00.

VIPD mugshot of Anwar Lockhart, 40, of St. Thomas.

Anwar Lockhart, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute and possession of firearm within 1,000 feet of a school (lvanna Eudora Kean High School). Lockhart was found with several types of illegal narcotics in his possession. Bail for Lockhart was set at $150,005.00.