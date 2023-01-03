Police Shut Down New Years Celebratory Gunfire During ‘Operation Humble’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A prepositioned police force was able to detain one suspect for firing a gun to celebrate the New Year in downtown St. Thomas.

Members of the Special Operations Bureau and the VIPD Intel Unit was conducting Operation Humble, a shots firing suppression and apprehension operation in the downtown district with a concentration on the Savan area on January 1, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Surveillance was conducted in this area due to the number of shots that was being fired by individuals, and three males were observed in Snegle Gade behind Weeks Bakery where shots were being discharged, according to the VIPD.

Based on the information obtained through surveillance by law enforcement personnel, the SOB Units were able to enter into the alleyway of Snegle Gade where the three suspects were, however upon the officers arrival two of the suspects were able to flee the area, police said.

VIPD mugshot of Jackoy Mulraine, 24, of St. Thomas.

Jackoy Mulraine, the third suspect was apprehended at 1:18 a.m. after the arresting officer saw him remove a firearm from his waist in an effort to discard the firearm tossing it into the bushes, according to police.

Mulraine, 24, was placed under arrest for possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number and having an unlicensed firearm within a thousand feet of school, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Mulraine was taken to the Richard Callwood Command where he was booked, according to Dratte.

His bail was set at $150,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing.

Six of the firearms confiscated by VIPD special operations during Operation Humble on January 1. (Photo by VIPD)

During the Operation Humble initiative, officers also confiscated six firearms from two vehicles in Contant, making it a total of seven recovered firearms with in the first hour of 2023, the police spokesman said.

This matter is currently under active investigation.

The VIPD continues to strongly urge individuals to refrain from taking part in celebratory gunfire due to the deadly threats it poses. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact 911, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.