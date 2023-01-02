Tire Slasher Arrested For Stalking, Threatening Woman After Breaking Bad on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman who broke a man heart on St. Thomas has had to suffer at least six months of harassment and vehicle sabotage ever since, authorities said.

Aaron Farmer, 41, of St. Thomas, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with stalking-domestic violence, telephone harassment, vehicle tampering, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The female victim stated that she broke up with Farmer in May 2022 however, he continued to send her disturbing text messages and photos,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim further stated that on Friday, December 09, 2022, while her vehicle was parked at the Havensight Shopping Mall, Farmer slashed all of the tires on her vehicle.”

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5534.