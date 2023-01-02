Walking Man Given New Year’s Salute With A Gun, Then Robbed On Crown Mountain

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man walking on Crown Mountain was shot and then robbed at gunpoint early this morning, authorities said.

Officers from the Adam Command were dispatched to the Schneider Hospital in reference to a shooting victim at 5:08 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who stated that while walking towards Crown Mountain area he observed a black Toyota SUV, possibly a RAV-4 with heavily tinted windows approaching him, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that without any warning the passenger of the vehicle got out and began shooting at him with a handgun,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim then stated that he was struck in the right knee and collapsed to the ground.”

The victim stated that the passenger got out of the rear passenger seat and was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt tied across the face, long black polo sleeve shirt and black cargo pants, according to Dratte.

The suspect approached the victim and stated, “Give me Everything!” the police spokesman said.

The suspect then removed several rings, a necklace, iPhone, diamond earrings, cash, and bracelet. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and left the area, police said.

The unnamed victim was later transported to the hospital by a family member for treatment.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Anyone with any information regarding this matter please call 911, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Chief’s Office or contact Detective Richard Velazquez at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.