Firefighters Battle Blaze At Agave Restaurant In Havensight Mall On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Firefighters were able to contain a structural fire at Agave Restaurant in Estate Thomas on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Hotel Company was dispatched at 2:19 p.m. to the restaurant located in the Havensight Mall, Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

Four units from Hotel Company found Agave Restaurant filled with smoke, according to VIFEMS.

“The VIFEMS team promptly shut off the breakers and gas connections to begin their operations,” VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said. “They cleared the kitchen of smoke using horizontal and mechanical ventilation techniques to improve visibility and safety conditions.”

The VIFEMS crew thoroughly inspected the entire structure to locate the source and additional hotspots, according to Jackson.

“Once identified, the fire was extinguished effectively, preventing further damage,” she said.

“Despite challenging conditions with heavy smoke and limited visibility, we acted swiftly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of everyone present. This incident affirms our mission as first responders to be adaptable, decisive, and united in our efforts to keep our community safe, ” stated Sergeant Patricia Benjamin.

Once the incident was resolved, Units 101, 207, FEMS 46, Rescue 5, and their crew returned to their respective stations, and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, according to Benjamin.