Education issues statement about concerns of two school kitchen staffs

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) and the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance (BSCM) are aware of the concerns raised by the dedicated kitchen staff at both Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School and Lockhart K-8 School regarding the working conditions in their respective kitchens. We deeply value the hard work of our kitchen personnel and are committed to addressing these concerns swiftly and effectively.

At Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School, the BSCM has been addressing challenges with the air conditioning system. Despite ongoing efforts, including frequent repairs, several factors have hindered the AC units from operating at full capacity. One significant issue has been recurring power surges on the campus, which have negatively impacted the performance of electrical equipment, including the AC units. The surges cause fluctuating power levels, making it difficult to maintain consistent cooling, particularly in the kitchen area.

To provide immediate relief for the kitchen staff at Joseph A. Gomez, maintenance crews will be on-site this afternoon to implement several critical repairs. These include replacing parts in the current AC unit, installing a new thermostat, and replacing the plastic screens in the kitchen area with mesh wire to improve airflow and allow for cooler temperatures. In addition, air-moving fans will be procured and installed to further enhance air circulation.

The BSCM is in the process of procuring new AC units for the Joseph Gomez Elementary kitchen. Due to manufacturing and protective coating processes needed to safeguard the units from the high salt content in the air, installation is expected to take up to four weeks. We ask for the continued patience of personnel as we work diligently to resolve these issues. Despite the action taken by kitchen personnel, lunch was still served to students today at Gomez School.

At Lockhart K-8 School, the BSCM has also addressed the concerns of kitchen staff. While a new AC unit for the kitchen is already on the island, logistical challenges have delayed its installation. However, efforts are being expedited, and we expect the new unit to be fully installed within the next two weeks, though this timeline may change due to unforeseen circumstances. In the meantime, additional air-moving fans will be provided to improve air circulation and create a more comfortable working environment for the kitchen staff.

The Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance sincerely apologizes to all kitchen personnel for the discomfort they have experienced. We are committed to addressing these and any other challenges across our schools, particularly those related to temperature control in kitchens, classrooms, and other areas that impact the well-being of staff, students, and faculty. Your health, safety, and comfort remain our top priority.

We thank the kitchen staff, school administrators, and the wider school communities for their patience and understanding as we work towards a permanent resolution.