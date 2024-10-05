Health Department advises public to avoid roadway where sewage spill occurred

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health is urging the public to avoid traversing Watergut and King Cross streets where a sewage spill has been reported on St. Croix.

The VI Waste Management Authority (WMA) on Friday reported that the LBJ Pump Station in Estate Richmond in St. Croix went offline causing a manhole to overflow near the intersection of Water Gut and King Cross streets.

“Exposure to raw sewage can lead to several harmful diseases, including gastrointestinal infections, skin rashes, and respiratory problems,” Virgin Islands Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said. “Contaminated water may also carry bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can spread illness through direct contact or ingestion.”

The Virgin Islands Health Department is advising the public:

Avoiding driving, walking or playing on or near sewage-contaminated roads or flooded areas.

Wash hands and flush eyes thoroughly after any potential exposure to sewage or contaminated water.

Keep pets away from these areas, as they may also be at risk of illness.

The community is advised to monitor reports from the VI Waste Management Authority which is actively working to address the situation. VIDOH will also continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.