St. Croix: Breezy with times of clouds and sunshine, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with times of clouds and sunshine mainly later and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a shower in spots late and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue today, the National Weather Service said, so “secure loose objects.”

Forecasters expect low to moderate concentrations of Saharan Dust to continue across the region, gradually moving out of our area, according to the NWS.

“Continue taking the necessary precautions,” the NWS said on Facebook.

Shower activity is expected over western/southwestern Puerto Rico in the afternoon, the NWS said.

“Be aware of puddles on the roadways,” the NWS said on Facebook.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico, from 10 AM AST through 5 PM.