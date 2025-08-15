Anson Gallaway gets probation for taking nearly $500K from homeowners for hurricane repairs he never completed

KINGSHILL — Superior Court Judge Ernest E. Morris sentenced 48-year-old Anson Gallaway of Estate Frydendal St. Thomas, to five years’ probation for obtaining money by false pretense, Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea said today..

Gallaway pled guilty on April 30, 2025, to taking money from multiple individuals in St. Thomas and St. Croix between February 2020 and December 2021 for the construction of prefabricated homes but failed to fulfill his contractual obligations.

Twelve individuals or families in the Virgin Islands paid Gallaway, who operated under GHL Home Innovations LLC, between just over $1,000 and more than $150,000, resulting in a total loss of $656,911.51. Prior to his guilty plea, Gallaway paid almost $100,000.00 in restitution, and an additional $120,000.00 was paid prior to his sentencing hearing, leaving Gallaway responsible for restitution in an amount of $439,911.51. Gallaway was placed on supervised probation with conditions, including making payments of at least $4,000.00 each month towards the restitution which will be distributed quarterly to the victims of these cases.

“This defendant exploited the hopes of families seeking affordable housing,” Attorney General Rhea said. “This judgment ensures accountability, begins the process of rebuilding for the victims of these deceptive and corrupt business practices, and sends a clear message that those who exploit our residents for personal gain will be held accountable.” He expressed gratitude to everyone involved for their hard work, including the prosecutor, V.I. Department of Justice Acting Deputy Attorney General and Director of the White-Collar Crime Unit, Patricia Lynn Pryor Esq., and the entire Economic Crimes Unit of the Virgin Islands Police Department, including Detectives Melissa Rogers, Angela Herbert, Tiffany Tyson, and Ruchella Samuel.