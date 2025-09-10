Home Depot employee accused of stealing $2,321.15 from the store

CHRISTIANSTED — A Home Depot employee on St. Croix is accused of stealing $2,321.15 from the Barren Spot store, authorities said.

Stefanie Matthew, 25, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and embezzlement by employee, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On March 6, 2025, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into a criminal complaint against Matthew, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Stefanie Matthew, 25, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The investigation revealed that Matthew knowingly used her position as an employee at The Home Depot to embezzle at least $2,321.15 from the Barren Spot store between December 2024 to March 2025, police said.

On September 8, 2025, at approximately 5:38 p.m., detectives from the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Economic Crime Unit served an arrest warrant on Matthew and took her into official custody without incident, according to police.

Matthew was read her Miranda Rights, booked and processed at the Mars Hill police administration building.

Her bail was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill.