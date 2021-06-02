2 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 At Baseball & Basketball Camp, DSPR Says

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health confirmed that two campers at Renholdt Jackson Baseball & Basketball Camps have tested positive for COVID-19.

The safety protocols and guidelines that the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation (DSPR) put in place

for the in-person summer camp initially identified the campers. Safety protocols at all DSPR camps ensure children do not intermingle with campers not in their group; therefore, other camps at the facility have not been affected.

FACTS:

• The affected campers last attended in-person camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

• An elevated temperature was identified when camp personnel conducted a mandatory temperature scan at the drop-off on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The individual was then directed to remain with their parent and not return to camp until a negative test result was received.

• The camper tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – the child’s parents notified camp officials the same day, and VIDOH was immediately contacted by DSPR personnel.

• The second child infected is a family member of the first infected camper.

• The VIDOH has conducted contact tracing among campers and staff in the affected groups – they will undergo COVID-19 testing, if necessary.

• The affected group and facility are being thoroughly sanitized with the appropriate CDCapproved cleaning/sanitizing solutions.

DPSR Commissioner Calvert White said all parents of campers have been notified, and his department has followed up with a letter saying that all campers in the Basketball and Baseball pods quarantine for seven days.

The Marine Camp pod was not affected.

“The protocols proscribed by the Department of Health that we have in place allowed us to react quickly. Unfortunately, for the safety of all campers and staff, we have had to temporarily suspend operations at the camps,” Commissioner White said. “This is an example of why we continue to urge all eligible Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated and follow the health guidelines, so we can lessen the chance of these outbreaks occurring.”