2021 Summer Feeding Program Details Announced By VIDE
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education’s School Food Authorities have announced details of the 2021 Summer Feeding Program.
St. Croix District
Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, now through July 15, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or until supplies last:
- Arthur A. Richards K8 School
- St. Croix Educational Complex High School
- Juanita Gardine K8 School
Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE.
St. Thomas-St. John District
Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, June 14-July 23, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last:
- Julius E. Sprauve School
- Charlotte Amalie High School (bus stop)
- Ulla Muller Elementary (front)
- Joseph Gomez Elementary (front)
- Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School
- Bovoni Methodist Church
- Smith Bay Basketball Court
Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE.
