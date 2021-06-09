At VIFreep

2021 Summer Feeding Program Details Announced By VIDE

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education’s School Food Authorities have announced details of the 2021 Summer Feeding Program. 

St. Croix District 

Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, now through July 15, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or until supplies last: 

  • Arthur A. Richards K8 School 
  • St. Croix Educational Complex High School 
  • Juanita Gardine K8 School 

Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE. 

St. Thomas-St. John District 

Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, June 14-July 23, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last: 

  • Julius E. Sprauve School 
  • Charlotte Amalie High School (bus stop) 
  • Ulla Muller Elementary (front) 
  • Joseph Gomez Elementary (front) 
  • Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 
  • Bovoni Methodist Church 
  • Smith Bay Basketball Court 

Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE. 

Previous post

FEMA Gives DPW $26.3 Million To Address Flooding and Repair Roads

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *