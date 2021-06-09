2021 Summer Feeding Program Details Announced By VIDE

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education’s School Food Authorities have announced details of the 2021 Summer Feeding Program.

St. Croix District

Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, now through July 15, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or until supplies last:

Arthur A. Richards K8 School

St. Croix Educational Complex High School

Juanita Gardine K8 School

Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE.

St. Thomas-St. John District

Families with children attending public and non-public schools may pick up meals, June 14-July 23, Mon.-Fri., from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last:

Julius E. Sprauve School

Charlotte Amalie High School (bus stop)

Ulla Muller Elementary (front)

Joseph Gomez Elementary (front)

Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School

Bovoni Methodist Church

Smith Bay Basketball Court

Summer camps may pick up meals on the dates and times previously arranged with the VIDE.