DHS Closes Knud Hansen Complex For COVID-19 Infections 2X In 5 Months

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS), today confirmed that it is immediately closing the Knud Hansen Complex in St. Thomas as a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

DHS is currently working with the Virgin Islands Department of Health Division of Epidemiology to e-nurse contact tracing and staff members have been referred to Pop-Up testing sites.

The building will be closed on both Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, 2021 in order to activate COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

In an abundance of caution, while DHS cleans the facility and works with the Department of Health on contact tracing, the Knud Hansen facility will remain closed.

All other DHS offices will continue their normal operations. Employees that are identified as PUIs by the DOH must produce a COVID19 negative test before returning to work.

The Knud Hansen Complex also closed in January after two employees contracted the novel 2019 coronavirus.

With the notification of the confirmed COVID positive test, DHS, in conjunction with the Department of Health, has initiated emergency response protocols that include widespread self monitoring and testing of those who were in direct contact with the impacted staff person, appropriate notifications and continued distancing protocols.

Current Actions Being Taken

• A notification was sent to all staff advising of the COVID-19 positive results.

• DHS has referred staff to Pop-Up testing sites.

• The facility has been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized according to protocol.

• DHS COVID-19 mitigation protocols continue to be emphasized with staff and include, masking

of all staff, temperatures being taken before staff can enter the facility, self-attestation

regarding potential exposure etc.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet). The virus is spread through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

Please be reminded to maintain CDC best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear your mask (covering your nose and mouth while in the workplace).

• Maintain social distance.

• Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds, often.

• Wear appropriate other PPE while in contact with other staff or clients.

• Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when you cannot your wash hands.

• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Share FACTS, not rumors.

For general information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs) at US Virgin Islands Department of Human Services.

If you are experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms listed on the Department of Health website (listed below), self-quarantine and immediately contact the Department of Health:

• V.I. DOH website: https://doh.vi.gov/

• COVID-19 Hotline: (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519