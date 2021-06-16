At VIFreep

DHS Closes Knud Hansen Complex For COVID-19 Infections 2X In 5 Months

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS), today confirmed that it is immediately closing the Knud Hansen Complex in St. Thomas as a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

DHS is currently working with the Virgin Islands Department of Health Division of Epidemiology to e-nurse contact tracing and staff members have been referred to Pop-Up testing sites.

The building will be closed on both Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, 2021 in order to activate COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

In an abundance of caution, while DHS cleans the facility and works with the Department of Health on contact tracing, the Knud Hansen facility will remain closed.

All other DHS offices will continue their normal operations. Employees that are identified as PUIs by the DOH must produce a COVID19 negative test before returning to work.

The Knud Hansen Complex also closed in January after two employees contracted the novel 2019 coronavirus.

With the notification of the confirmed COVID positive test, DHS, in conjunction with the Department of Health, has initiated emergency response protocols that include widespread self monitoring and testing of those who were in direct contact with the impacted staff person, appropriate notifications and continued distancing protocols.

Current Actions Being Taken

• A notification was sent to all staff advising of the COVID-19 positive results.
• DHS has referred staff to Pop-Up testing sites.
• The facility has been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized according to protocol.
• DHS COVID-19 mitigation protocols continue to be emphasized with staff and include, masking
of all staff, temperatures being taken before staff can enter the facility, self-attestation
regarding potential exposure etc.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet). The virus is spread through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

Please be reminded to maintain CDC best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear your mask (covering your nose and mouth while in the workplace).
• Maintain social distance.
• Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds, often.
• Wear appropriate other PPE while in contact with other staff or clients.
• Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when you cannot your wash hands.
• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.
• Share FACTS, not rumors.

For general information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usvidhs) at US Virgin Islands Department of Human Services.

If you are experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms listed on the Department of Health website (listed below), self-quarantine and immediately contact the Department of Health:
• V.I. DOH website: https://doh.vi.gov/
• COVID-19 Hotline: (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519

Human Services Closes Knud Hansen Complex After 2 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Previous post

Woman Makes Nearly $2,000 Per Month With A Webcam From BongaCams

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEnvironmental NewsMilitary NewsNational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsEntertainment NewsNational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsHealth NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *