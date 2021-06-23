First Lady Yolanda Bryan Is Guest Reader For Story Time On Wheels Tomorrow

CHRISTIANSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that the St. Croix Bookmobile will be parked in front of Government House on Thursday, June 24th at 10 a.m. for STORY TIME HOUR ON WHEELS with this weeks’ guest reader, First Lady Yolanda Bryan.

The community is also reminded that every Friday at 10:00 am, the St. Croix Bookmobile will park in front of Fort Fredrik in Frederiksted for an hour of storytelling from a guest reader. Last week’s event, held on the Juneteenth Holiday was an astounding success.

Thirty-nine youngsters visited the Bookmobile to hear Winifred Loving read from her book, MY NAME IS FREEDOM. At the event, a new contest was announced.

The Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums are inviting children to write their own book. The subject can be Emancipation Day or anything the young authors wish to write about.

The children are going to bring their books to the next Story hour at Fort Frederik on July 1st at 10am.

Young readers will also have an opportunity to borrow books with a library card, the book mobile will return to the same stop every two weeks to return borrowed books.

This initiative will foster and promote community involvement and serve as a catalyst for youngsters to develop a love for reading at a young age.