Longtime St. Croix Restaurateur Peter ‘Papi’ Skrivanos Dies At Home Age 64

CHRISTIANSTED — Peter “Papi” Skirvanos, a longtime St. Croix waiter, bartender and restaurateur died at home on Monday. He was 64.

After about 15 years as the lead waiter at Café Christine in the Aprothecary Courtyard in Christiansted, Skrivanos started the Pickled Greek restaurant in Estate Peter across from Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School in 2007.

“St. Croix has such an eclectic array of foods and I thought, why not Greek?” Skrivanos recalled. “I have most of my family recipes and thought I would give it a go,”

Papi feeds an iguana near the Pickled Greek restaurant in Estate Peter on St. Croix.

The Pickled Greek closed its doors in August of 2016 and “Papi” went on to be the lead waiter at The Galleon restaurant on St. Croix’s east end.

Skrivanos was also licensed to perform wedding ceremonies on St. Croix and would ask the couple to say their vows while he was in his trademark footwear — bare feet.

Peter would enter banks, restaurants and every nature of business on island in his bare feet — and to St. Croix’s credit — no one ever stopped him at the door.

Papi was an animal lover and kind, compassionate man who once gave up a trip to his ancestral homeland of Greece in order to donate the money to the Syrian refugee crisis.

“I never for one second had to question if I was loved by this man. Even with the ocean between us I could feel his love for my sister and I. I know he is finally at peace and although I will never get to feel his amazing hugs ever again, I will always feel his love with me where ever I go.