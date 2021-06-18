Man Being Treated At Hospital After Surviving Shooting At Coki Point Beach

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man has survived a shooting at Coki Point beach this afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a shooting at Coki Point beach about 2:51 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD spokesman Toby Derima told the Virgin Islands Free Press that the victim has been taken to the hospital and is currently receiving emergency treatment for the injuries he sustained.

Derima said police investigators are still gathering information about this afternoon’s shooting and that he could not confirm how many people were involved in the incident.

Further details on this breaking news story as it happens. This article should be updated again before 9:00 p.m. tonight.