MBW High School Graduation To Be Held at the St. Thomas Reformed Church June 19

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Seven students from MBW Education will graduate with an accredited high school diploma (not a GED) from Penn Foster High School on Saturday June 19.

The graduation will take place at 10:00AM at the St. Thomas Reformed Church. Senator Donna Frett-Gregory will address the graduates and attendees as the keynote speaker.

Refreshments (provided by the MBW Cafe and Bakery) will follow. Members of the community are invited to come and show their support.

Please RSVP to communications@mybrothersworkshop.org or by calling (340) 715.2765.





Per Governor Albert Bryan’s Executive Order, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Maximum of 100 guests will be permitted to be in attendance

Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times

A list of all guests in attendance will be collected along with their contact information

No person who is ill may attend the event

A person who has been in close contact with a suspected or positive case of COVID-19 should be in quarantine and is not permitted to attend

In response to trainee need, MBW Education launched its high school program in late 2016 and over 40 students have graduated to date. All trainees without a high school diploma are able to enroll in school, where they receive individualized tutoring and counseling. The mission of the school program is to inspire hope and maximize the potential of trainees and ensure they have the foundational academic skills necessary to succeed in the workplace, and to support a meaningful, appropriate transition to the workforce or post-secondary education.



Nakeba Stewart is the MBW Assistant Program Director and supports the high school program and trainee workforce readiness. She says, “Most of our trainees want to complete their high school education but have been met by numerous obstacles. The staff at MBW is dedicated to giving hope to our trainees by helping them realize their educational potential and achieve their personal goals. The sheer joy that the trainees faces light up with once they complete high school makes the journey worthwhile.”

MBW is a non-profit program that has been organized to provide hope, faith and purpose to at-risk and high risk youth in the VI by offering mentoring, counseling, career and technical training, education and job placement. To learn more about My Brother’s Workshop visit www.mybrothersworkshop.org, email communications@mybrothersworkshop.org or call (340) 715.2765.