Police Arrest Indiana Man on Suspicion of Stealing Car, String of Burglaries: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An Indiana man was arrested early this morning on suspicion of stealing a car and perpetrating a string of burglaries, authorities said.

Vaughn Lee McHargue, 52, of no fixed address, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. today and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

In a separate tweet posted to Twitter at 6:50 a.m. today, the VIPD said that McHargue was wanted for a string of burglaries that occurred on Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie town and in Contant on Thursday.

pic.twitter.com/idGni2y2JN — United States Virgin Islands Police Department (@VirginIslandsPD) June 11, 2021

McHargue was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.