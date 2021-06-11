At VIFreep

Police Arrest Indiana Man on Suspicion of Stealing Car, String of Burglaries: VIPD

·
0 0 4 0
CHARGED: Vaughn Lee McHargue, 52, of Indiana.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An Indiana man was arrested early this morning on suspicion of stealing a car and perpetrating a string of burglaries, authorities said.

Vaughn Lee McHargue, 52, of no fixed address, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. today and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

In a separate tweet posted to Twitter at 6:50 a.m. today, the VIPD said that McHargue was wanted for a string of burglaries that occurred on Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie town and in Contant on Thursday.

McHargue was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Previous post

Police Criticized For Standing Around As Man Drowned In Charlotte Amalie Harbor

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEntertainment NewsPuerto Rico NewsSports NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsNational NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *