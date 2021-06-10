Police Crack Down On Traffic Violators Near As Part Of ‘No Excuses’ Initiative

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department stepped up its enforcement of traffic regulations on the road near Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Wednesday.

Police were looking for drivers who violate the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and failing to have proper safety seats for children, among other traffic violations.

It’s part of a VIPD St. Croix initiative called “No Excuses” and was in full swing yesterday, as these pictures clearly show.