Police Crack Down On Traffic Violators Near As Part Of ‘No Excuses’ Initiative

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department stepped up its enforcement of traffic regulations on the road near Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Wednesday.

Police were looking for drivers who violate the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and failing to have proper safety seats for children, among other traffic violations.

It’s part of a VIPD St. Croix initiative called “No Excuses” and was in full swing yesterday, as these pictures clearly show.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

