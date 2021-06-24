At VIFreep

Police Find Man Shot On Gamble Norsidevej in St. Thomas Tuesday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police responded to a report of shots fired and man down near a residence on Gamble Norsidevej in St. Thomas bout 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers who traveled to the area discovered a Caucasian male who appeared to have been shot in the back with a shotgun,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim stated he did not see who shot him.”

The unidentified man was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Derima.

This case is presently under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

