UVI St. Thomas Campus Renamed As The Orville E. Kean Campus With New Sign

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — University officials, government leaders and members of the Kean family assembled at the entrance to the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) campus on St. Thomas this afternoon to witness the unveiling of the newly installed sign marking the renaming of the campus to the Orville E. Kean Campus of the University of the Virgin Islands.

The event, honoring UVI President Emeritus Orville E. Kean who dedicated more than three decades of service to the university, included remarks from Kean, his daughter and UVI alumna, Dr. Catherine Kean, Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan and UVI President, David Hall.

“President Kean’s leadership and commitment to the University and the territory is worthy of recognition that will allow his name and contributions to be reflected upon by students, faculty, staff and this community for years to come,” Hall said. “As President of the University, I am very grateful for the contributions of Dr. Kean, and the other presidents that preceded me for creating a strong and vibrant foundation upon which we could continue to build this University into a great University.”

(From left) UVI Board Chair Henry Smock, UVI President David Hall, Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan, Jr., UVI President Emeritus Orville Kean, Mrs. Julie Kean, Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach and Miss UVI Jackeima Flemming pose for a photo in front of new UVI sign.

Kean began his career at the then College of the Virgin Islands as Professor of Mathematics in 1966. He advanced to Vice Chair of the Science and Mathematics Division, to Dean of Instruction, then Acting Director of the Caribbean Research Institute, Executive Vice President and Director of the Eastern Caribbean Center and acting Vice President for Academic Affairs. In 1990, the UVI Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Kean to serve as President of UVI. He held the position for 12 years until his retirement in 2002.

“It is a great honor that no one in my family expected,” Kean said. “I believe the University of the Virgin Islands has surpassed the expectation of the people who created it. It has created more knowledge and more skills than they anticipated.” Apart from his family, Dr. Kean noted, “Working at the University of the Virgin Islands and helping to create this difference has been the best thing of my life.”

Legislation to rename the campus was sponsored by former St. Thomas Senator Myron Jackson and adopted by the 33rd Legislature in December 2019. On January 5, 2021, Governor Bryan signed the bill into law, Act 8404, legislation to honor and commend Kean for his contributions to the University.