At VIFreep

VIPA Welcomes Frontier Airlines As It Lands At St. Thomas Airport Saturday

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Frontier Airlines is now offering service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas every Saturday. 

This is the third route the airline has added to the USVI since it began service to the territory in February of this year.

Virgin Islands Port Authority and Virgin Islands Department of Tourism officials welcomed the inaugural flight with a firetruck water salute as it arrived at 2:20 p.m. at the Cyril E. King Airport.  Frontier will offer the San Juan/St. Thomas flight using an Airbus 320 or Airbus 320 Neo aircraft that can carry 170 or 194 passengers, respectively.

Frontier currently offers service to St. Thomas from Orlando three times a week and twice a week from Miami.  The new service from San Juan is an indicator of the USVI’s growing tourism strength despite the pandemic, with more carriers continuing to add new airlift to the territory.

“This will increase the affordability of flights and convenient options for residents, visitors and inter-island travelers from other Caribbean islands — including the British Virgin Islands — who travel via the King Airport,” said VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe.

Dowe added that the Bryan/Roach Administration, the Department of Tourism and the Port Authority’s Board of Governors and staff all look forward to a continued successful partnership with Frontier Airlines as it expands it service throughout the Caribbean.

Previous post

FEMA Gives DPW $1.9 Million to Curb Flooding at Fish Fry Drive on St. John

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. John News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsMilitary NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *