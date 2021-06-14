VIPA Welcomes Frontier Airlines As It Lands At St. Thomas Airport Saturday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Frontier Airlines is now offering service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas every Saturday.

This is the third route the airline has added to the USVI since it began service to the territory in February of this year.

Virgin Islands Port Authority and Virgin Islands Department of Tourism officials welcomed the inaugural flight with a firetruck water salute as it arrived at 2:20 p.m. at the Cyril E. King Airport. Frontier will offer the San Juan/St. Thomas flight using an Airbus 320 or Airbus 320 Neo aircraft that can carry 170 or 194 passengers, respectively.

Frontier currently offers service to St. Thomas from Orlando three times a week and twice a week from Miami. The new service from San Juan is an indicator of the USVI’s growing tourism strength despite the pandemic, with more carriers continuing to add new airlift to the territory.

“This will increase the affordability of flights and convenient options for residents, visitors and inter-island travelers from other Caribbean islands — including the British Virgin Islands — who travel via the King Airport,” said VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe.

Dowe added that the Bryan/Roach Administration, the Department of Tourism and the Port Authority’s Board of Governors and staff all look forward to a continued successful partnership with Frontier Airlines as it expands it service throughout the Caribbean.