At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

3 Minors And 19-Year-Old Shot By Police After Crashing Stolen SUV In La Grange

·
0 0 1 0
A 2019 Kia Sportage, reported stolen on July 4, crashed in Estate La Grange after a pursuit Friday evening. All four occupants were shot by police. (VIPD photo)

FREDERIKSTED — Three minors and a 19-year-old fired on police after crashing a stolen SUV in La Grange following a high speed chase, authorities said.

Police on patrol in downtown in the west end port town observed a white 2019 Kia Sportage reported stolen in a robbery on July 4, the Vrigin Islands Police Department said.

Officers attempted to approach the vehicle when the driver fled the area about 8:16 p.m. Friday, according to the VIPD.

“After a pursuit ensued, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing the vehicle in Estate La Grange,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects exited the vehicle opening fire on officers with officers returning fire, striking all four male suspects.”

The suspects — one 19 and three 17 years old — were transported and treated at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for injuries and gunshot wounds.

Two of the minor suspects were treated and released to the custody of their parents, pending court proceedings. The other minor and adult male were admitted for further treatment, according to Derima.

This is a joint investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Youth Investigation Bureaus. Anyone with information about this case, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tags:
Previous post

DPNR Interns Learn First-Hand The Effects Of Global Warming On St. Croix Corals

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *