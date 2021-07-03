3 Minors And 19-Year-Old Shot By Police After Crashing Stolen SUV In La Grange

FREDERIKSTED — Three minors and a 19-year-old fired on police after crashing a stolen SUV in La Grange following a high speed chase, authorities said.

Police on patrol in downtown in the west end port town observed a white 2019 Kia Sportage reported stolen in a robbery on July 4, the Vrigin Islands Police Department said.

Officers attempted to approach the vehicle when the driver fled the area about 8:16 p.m. Friday, according to the VIPD.

“After a pursuit ensued, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing the vehicle in Estate La Grange,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects exited the vehicle opening fire on officers with officers returning fire, striking all four male suspects.”

The suspects — one 19 and three 17 years old — were transported and treated at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for injuries and gunshot wounds.

Two of the minor suspects were treated and released to the custody of their parents, pending court proceedings. The other minor and adult male were admitted for further treatment, according to Derima.

This is a joint investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Youth Investigation Bureaus. Anyone with information about this case, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.