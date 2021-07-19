Carlton Man Found Shot To Death Near His Home Last Night: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating a St. Croix man who was found shot to death near his home last night.

Travis Blair, 37, of Estate Carlton was identified by family members as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of an unresponsive adult male in a vehicle in Estate Carlton at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, according to the VIPD..

“Officers traveled to the area and found the male received multiple gunshot wounds with no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe appealed to community members to provide any information they may have about the incident.

“Unfortunate incidents like this never happen in a vacuum. Someone knows something that can assist our detectives to find who did this,” Chief Elskoe said. ]He urged the community to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.