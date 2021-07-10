At VIFreep

Police Investigate Hospital Ground Shooting That Left 1 ‘Male’ Injured

·
0 0 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a shooting in Hospital Ground that left one man injured early Friday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a Black male, stating that he was shot near his residence in Hospital Ground at 1 a.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers traveled to the area and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and rendered medical assistance to the male’s injuries.”

The male was transported via ambulance to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center for further medical attention, according to the VIPD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5557, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

Previous post

Man Severely Injured After Being Shot 'Rapid Fire' At Four Winds Plaza: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsSports NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *