Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Havensight Mall Just Before Midnight

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the shopping mall next to the WICO dock just before midnight on Friday, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched police officers to the Havensight Mall at 11:43 p.m. Friday to investigate an armed robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers made contact with three male victims who reported that several males exited a vehicle and demanded they empty their pockets,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said, adding that “the suspects then fled the scene.”

Detectives investigating the incident are urging anyone with information to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (340) 774-2211 extension 5513, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.