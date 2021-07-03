Police Investigating Shooting That Took Place In Estate Whim: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Estate Whim.

The place it occurred and when it occurred VIPD spokesman Toby Derima could not elaborate on..

Derima said the 911 Emergency Call Center logged a report of shots fired, but so far no one has showed up at the hospital complaining of a gunshot wound.

Derima declined to say whether police recovered any firearms or made any arrests in connection with the incident.

The police spokesman did not immediately return a request seeking further comment.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.