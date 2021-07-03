At VIFreep

Police Investigating Shooting That Took Place In Estate Whim: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in Estate Whim.

The place it occurred and when it occurred VIPD spokesman Toby Derima could not elaborate on..

Derima said the 911 Emergency Call Center logged a report of shots fired, but so far no one has showed up at the hospital complaining of a gunshot wound.

Derima declined to say whether police recovered any firearms or made any arrests in connection with the incident.

The police spokesman did not immediately return a request seeking further comment.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

