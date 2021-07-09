Request For Proposals Goes Out For Alexander Theater Safe Room Project

CHRISTIANSTED — The St. Croix Foundation for Community Development is soliciting proposals from qualified and licensed firms for Architectural and Engineering Services for the Alexander Theater Safe Room/Building Retrofit Project

A pre-proposal conference and site visit will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. AST and proposals are due by Friday, August 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. AST.

Click below to view the details!#scf#odr2021#buildingalegacyofresilience