Request For Proposals Goes Out For Alexander Theater Safe Room Project

CHRISTIANSTED — The St. Croix Foundation for Community Development is soliciting proposals from qualified and licensed firms for Architectural and Engineering Services for the Alexander Theater Safe Room/Building Retrofit Project

A pre-proposal conference and site visit will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. AST and proposals are due by Friday, August 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. AST.

Click below to view the details!#scf#odr2021#buildingalegacyofresilience

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

