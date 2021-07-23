At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Shot Coming Out Door Of Business Near Frenchtown: VIPD

Police officers in Anna’s Fancy at the scene of a shooting incident that left one man injured. VIPD Photo by Emmet Prevost / All Ah We TV

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man told police he was shot coming out of a business near Frenchtown just before midnight on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Rosa’s Bar in Anna’s Fancy after getting a report of a gunshot victim at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were subsequently notified that the gunshot victim was being taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“The 38-year-old male victim reported to police that as he was leaving the establishment, he was approached by an unknown Black male, described as slim, six feet in height, with a white t-shirt covering his face, who drew a firearm and shot at him,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The victim also stated that he drew his own licensed firearm and returned fire at the suspect, according to Derima.

The unnamed victim sustained a gunshot wound to left shoulder, and was listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5579, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

