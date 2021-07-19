At VIFreep

St. Thomas Suspect Surrenders To Police On Child Sexual Assault Charges: VIPD

CHARGED: Jefferson Faustin,, 31, of Estate Lovenlund in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man surrendered to authorities without incident this weekend after learning that he was wanted for “several” instances of the sexual assault of a child, police said.

Jefferson Faustin, 31, of Estate Lovenlund, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated rape, child abuse, and unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Faustin allegedly sexually assaulted a minor female on several occasions,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

After failing to post bail in the amount of $75,000, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information regarding this crime to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

