VIPD K9 Corps Revitalized Thanks to Donation from Southland Gaming

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is pleased to announce the revitalization of the K9 Corps in the St. Thomas/St. John District, thanks to a generous donation by Southland Gaming.

In April, executives from Southland Gaming presented a donation of $43,000 to the VIPD to increase the K9 capacity in the District, enhancing the VIPD’s mission of crime fighting across the territory.

Shaine Gaspard, Chief Executive Officer of Southland Gaming, and Jason Charles, Community Outreach Director at Southland Gaming, visited Police Headquarters to meet with Police Commissioner Trevor A. Velinor, Assistant Police Commissioner Mario M. Brooks, St. Thomas / St. John Chief of Police Steven Phillip, and the officers of the Department’s K9 Corps, along with the new police dogs.

Assistant Police Commissioner Brooks thanked Gaspard and Charles for the donation from Southland Gaming, stating, “Promise made, promise kept. This is a clear indication that Southland Gaming supports not only the men and women of the VIPD, but the community on a whole. We look forward to our continued partnership with Southland Gaming.”