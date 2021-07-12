At VIFreep

VIPD K9 Corps Revitalized Thanks to Donation from Southland Gaming

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is pleased to announce the revitalization of the K9 Corps in the St. Thomas/St. John District, thanks to a generous donation by Southland Gaming.

In April, executives from Southland Gaming presented a donation of $43,000 to the VIPD to increase the K9 capacity in the District, enhancing the VIPD’s mission of crime fighting across the territory.

Shaine Gaspard, Chief Executive Officer of Southland Gaming, and Jason Charles, Community Outreach Director at Southland Gaming, visited Police Headquarters to meet with Police Commissioner Trevor A. Velinor, Assistant Police Commissioner Mario M. Brooks, St. Thomas / St. John Chief of Police Steven Phillip, and the officers of the Department’s K9 Corps, along with the new police dogs.

Assistant Police Commissioner Brooks thanked Gaspard and Charles for the donation from Southland Gaming, stating, “Promise made, promise kept. This is a clear indication that Southland Gaming supports not only the men and women of the VIPD, but the community on a whole. We look forward to our continued partnership with Southland Gaming.”

Previous post

Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Strengthens Ties With Nature Conservancy

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsNational NewsTourism News

StickyAt VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *