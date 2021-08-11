Electronic Device Distribution Postponed at Pearl B. Larsen Due to COVID-19 Exposure

TIDE VILLAGE –—The Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School will postpone laptop and MiFi distribution to parents, effective immediately, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 exposure on the school’s Estate Peter campus.

Teachers conducting virtual classes from their classrooms will resume working from home, the Department of Education said. The campus will be thoroughly sanitized using CDC-approved products for COVID-19.

The DOE said will provide an update on when distributions will resume.

The Department of Education reminds its employees and the general public to get vaccinated, wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth, wash hands frequently, and practice social distancing