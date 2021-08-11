Homeless Man Who Allegedly Burglarized Fabric Store Downtown Arrested: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A homeless man was arrested Saturday night and charged with breaking into a fabric store in downtown, authorities said.

David Schaffner, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Saturday and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Schaffner allegedly burglarized of Island Linen Department Store, located on Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Derima did not immediately respond to Virgin Islands Free Press questions about whether Schaffner is accused of breaking and and entering — or stealing. He also did not say if the burglary was captured on video surveillance,

Schaffner was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections after failing to post $25,000 bail, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.