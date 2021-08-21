At VIFreep

Kiki Love’s Car Stolen From Parking Lot Of Golden Rock Apartment Complex

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix woman put out a special appeal on social media hoping to retrieve her car that was stolen from a Golden Rock apartment complex recently.

Kiki Love, writing in the Facebook group “What’s Going On St. Croix?” said her white sedan disappeared from the parking lot of Harborview Apartments.

“Stolen vehicle last seen in Harborview,” Love wrote. “If you see this car any place please contact me or the police.”

Love added that her missing Toyota Camry vehicle has the license plate number CFF-276.

