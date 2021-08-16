St. Thomas Man Who Raped Child At Vessup Beach Arrested Friday: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested after police said he raped a child on the beach, authorities said.

Jose Andres Rosario Espinal, age 38 of Estate Bovoni, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday and charged with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, and obscene and indecent conduct, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Espinal is accused of sexually assaulting a minor on July 26 at Vessup Beach,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Espinal was set at $250,000. Unable to post bond, he was jailed pending further court action.

Espinal was arrested by police based on a warrant issued for his arrest by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.