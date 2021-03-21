OBITUARY NOTICE: Marva Delores Hoyer, Beloved Member Of St. Croix Community

Marva Dolores Hoyer was born on November 15, 1943, to Amatus Hoyer and Regina Harrison in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

She received her education from St. Patrick’s & St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Croix Central High School.

Though Marva had a strong affinity for her beloved home, she had a desire to give her children more and broaden their horizons, so she left the Virgin Islands and moved to Georgia in the summer of 1984. While in Georgia, she ensured that all her children strived and became upstanding and productive citizens.

Marva also ran an in-home daycare for all her nieces, nephews, family friends and then later her grandchildren. Looking after the young ones gave her much joy and pleasure.

She was also an avid sports fan. She rooted for any other team except those from Atlanta!

For the past 10 years, Marva was an active member of A New Thing Christian Church in Lithonia, Georgia. The pastor as well as the members became family to her – many even affectionately called her “Auntie”. It was there that she built her intimate relationship with God. Going to church and learning about God had become Marva’s focal point. Her weekly check in and prayer calls from her pastor and church sister(s) brought her such peace and happiness.

Marva was preceded in death by her loving son Ray Petersen; brother – Melvin Hoyer, Sr; Nephew – Melvin Hoyer, Jr; her sister/friend Nedra Grant and numerous others over the years.

On August 11, 2021, she departed this life and made her transition to her eternal home. While Marva’s physical presence will be truly missed, we rejoice in knowing that she is now in the loving arms of God, her father.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, six children: Winston Rissing Jr.; Dane Graham; Patricia Petersen; Michael Hoyer; Marcia Emanuel and Marcus Emanuel. Brother: Cecil A. Hoyer. Sisters: Ina Christopher and Gloria Jean Hoyer-Anthony. Six grandchildren: Rashad Martin; Deonte Atkins; Deonna Atkins; Maliik Graham; Trayvon Graham; Myesha Mateen. Six great grandchildren: Demaryah Atkins; Da’Niya Atkins; Justin Wright, Jr.; Jayla Atkins; Kameron Martin and Nyla Martin. Uncle: Albert Harrison. Aunt: Paula Isaac. Nieces: Agatha Hoyer-Hector (Steve); Beatrice Hoyer; Allyson Matthews (Daryl); Desiree Wright (Hakim); Desirae Christopher; Cecilia Hoyer; Nicole Hoyer; Cheryl Daniels; Dawn Sherwood; Janice Hoyer. Nephews: Derek Hoyer; Michael Hoyer; Vince Hoyer; Rodney Hoyer; Curtis Christopher; Ronald Hoyer.

Special friends/neighbors: Inez Clark (NY); Alphonso/Inez Harrison, Jr. (FL); Adele Nicholas (STX); Maria Hoyer (TX); James Farrow (GA); Al/Ruth Falligan (GA); Betty McCray (GA): Bobby/Brenda Atkins (GA); Brenda Murphy (GA); Rosie Woods (GA); Members of A New Thing Christian Church

She also leaves a host more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends who are too numerous to mention.