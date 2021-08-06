Police Have Not Been Able To Identify Man Who Was Shot To Death In Contant: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The man shot to death near Paint Master in Contant on St. Thomas last night has not yet been identified by police, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls of shots fired and a man down near an establishment in Estate Contant at 8:24 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found an unresponsive Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds about his body,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Emergency Medical Technicians, after performing medical procedures, determined he had no signs of life. “

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, according to Derima.

It is unclear if the deceased was not carrying identification at the time of his death. St. Thomas has a large population of people from the Dominican Republic.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714–9830, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.