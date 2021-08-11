At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Investigate Broad Daylight Armed Robbery Of Bar Owner Near Project: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a restaurant owner as she was leaving with the daily proceeds Thursday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Belly Full Bar & Restaurant in Estate Smithfield to investigate a robbery at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The owner of the establishment reported as she was leaving for the day, she was approached by a slim Black male, wearing a black hoodie and a red shirt, brandishing a firearm and demanded her valuables,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The woman complied, and the suspect fled the area towards the nearby Walter I. M. Hodge Pavilion housing project, Derima said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

