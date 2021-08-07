Police Need Your Help To Find 14-Year-Old Yomarize Davis On St. Croix: VIPD

KINGSHILL — Police need your help tonight to find a missing teenager on St. Croix.

Yomarize Davis, 14, of the Profit Hills Apartments has been reported missing by her family, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Davis is a Hispanic female who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Yomarize has a burn mark on her right leg. She is known to frequent the Profit Hills Apartents at mid-island (formerly Harvey Project).

“She was last seen at her residence in Estate Paradise on August 8 at 3 a.m., wearing camouflage pajamas,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

— United States Virgin Islands Police Department (@VirginIslandsPD) August 8, 2021

If seen, please call police.