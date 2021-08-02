St. Croix Hospital Says WhatsApp Message About Gas Refueling Causing COVID Is Fake

SUNNY ISLE — A WhatsApp message that stated “the hospital sent a message saying the Delta variant appears to be spreading rapidly through the refueling pump” and further states precautions should be taken while refueling gas — is false.

Based on credible news sources, it appears that this message first began circulating in WhatsApp, domestically and internationally, around March 2020, the Juan F. Luis Hospital said today.

This message was not circulated by the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (JFL) or the Schneider Regional Medical Center and Hospital (SRMC), JFL spokeswoman Chivonne A.S. Thomas said.

“Please be wary and vigilant of WhatsApp messages that arise from a vague sources,” Thomas said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide in their Be Safer Getting Gas guide: “Eight ways to protect yourself while pumping gas:”