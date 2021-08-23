At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

St. Croix Man Shot ‘Multiple Times’ In Watergut On Sunday Night … Survives

·
0 1 9 0

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Watergut in which “a male victim” was shot numerous times — but survived.

Officers were dispatched to Watergut – in the vicinity of the shanty – where a male victim was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about the body about 8:51 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim, transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, was listed in stable condition, according to the VIPD.

“The victim reported having a verbal dispute with an unknown short, Black male with dreadlocks when the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim; fleeing the area afterward,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

Tags:
Previous post

3rd Circuit Court Bats Green Bid To Block Casino Hotel Back To V.I. Superior Court

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *