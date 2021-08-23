St. Croix Man Shot ‘Multiple Times’ In Watergut On Sunday Night … Survives

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Watergut in which “a male victim” was shot numerous times — but survived.

Officers were dispatched to Watergut – in the vicinity of the shanty – where a male victim was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about the body about 8:51 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim, transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, was listed in stable condition, according to the VIPD.

“The victim reported having a verbal dispute with an unknown short, Black male with dreadlocks when the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim; fleeing the area afterward,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.