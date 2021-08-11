At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Motor Vehicle Office Closed Due To COVID-19 Exposure, Director Says

·
0 1 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh told the motoring public that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ (BMV) St. Thomas Office will be closed effective immediately (August 11) until further notice.

“The employees were exposed to the COVID-19 virus, therefore it is important that we ensure that they are tested and safe before we reopen the office. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, this is a major concern, and it is imperative that we protect our employees, their loved ones, and the wider Virgin Islands community. We hope to resume our regular hours of operations shortly. We encourage you to continue to practice social distancing and all other COVID-19 related precautionary measures.”

Director McIntosh said that “Persons who have appointments will be rescheduled and accommodated when we resume normal operations. Customers are encouraged to renew their registrations online by visiting the BMV website bmv.vi.gov”.

Director McIntosh said she “apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information, please visit our website at bmv.vi.gov.

Tags:
Previous post

Bryan Says Things Are Looking Up For USVI Financially Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *