St. Thomas Motor Vehicle Office Closed Due To COVID-19 Exposure, Director Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh told the motoring public that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ (BMV) St. Thomas Office will be closed effective immediately (August 11) until further notice.

“The employees were exposed to the COVID-19 virus, therefore it is important that we ensure that they are tested and safe before we reopen the office. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, this is a major concern, and it is imperative that we protect our employees, their loved ones, and the wider Virgin Islands community. We hope to resume our regular hours of operations shortly. We encourage you to continue to practice social distancing and all other COVID-19 related precautionary measures.”

Director McIntosh said that “Persons who have appointments will be rescheduled and accommodated when we resume normal operations. Customers are encouraged to renew their registrations online by visiting the BMV website bmv.vi.gov”.

Director McIntosh said she “apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information, please visit our website at bmv.vi.gov.