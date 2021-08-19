VIPA Awards Contract To Repair Ann Abramson Pier To Eleven Construction

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Port Authority Board of Governors awarded a contract to Eleven Construction to repair the south tender landing pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix at its Board meeting held Wednesday.

The pier was in despair prior and further damaged by the hurricanes in 2017. It was primarily used by cruise excursion and dive boat operators as well as local fishermen. The tender landing pier also served as an auxiliary landing for the tendering of cruise passengers. VIPA has hired Eleven Construction to build a new 80-foot-long by 50-foot-wide pier to replace the damaged structure.

VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe said that the Authority had been challenged with identifying funds for the repairs. The agency’s financial situation was worsened by the 18-month absence of cruise visits to the territory caused by the pandemic, causing a significant decrease in marine revenues. In anticipation of the funding, the VIPA had the design completed and the project was shovel ready.

Dowe expressed his sincere appreciation to Governor Albert Bryan who appropriated $2.5 million to fund the construction costs to replace the Abramson dock’s tender landing pier. He also thanked the 34th Legislature for passing Act #8447 which approved the funding for the project.

Dowe added that the repair of the tender landing pier will positively impact the cruise and fishing industry on St. Croix and stimulate the island’s economy.