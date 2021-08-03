VIPD Closes Records Bureau On St. Thomas Due 2 ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department said that “due to circumstances beyond their control,” the Records Bureau offices on St. Thomas will be closed today, August 4.

The VIPD’s Bureau of Planning, Research, Records and Statistics is located at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex in Charlotte Amalie.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJvOr9Lr7Z/