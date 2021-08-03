At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

VIPD Closes Records Bureau On St. Thomas Due 2 ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

·
0 1 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department said that “due to circumstances beyond their control,” the Records Bureau offices on St. Thomas will be closed today, August 4.

The VIPD’s Bureau of Planning, Research, Records and Statistics is located at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex in Charlotte Amalie.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJvOr9Lr7Z/

Tags:
Previous post

Why Is The Caribbean Letting Others Shape Its Future? OP-ED By David Jessop

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSports NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *