Whim Man Goes On The Lam For 2 Months In Bid To Avoid VIPD Over Assault Charge

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at the beginning of last month was able to avoid authorities on island trying to arrested him until yesterday.

Nickson T. Felicien, 25, of Estate Whim, on August 27; was arrested Friday and charged with second=degree assault-domestic violence and simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“On July 2, a female victim reported that she was assaulted by her partner Felicien in the Castle Coakley area,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “He managed to evade capture until his arrest.”

Felicien was not granted bail – as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes. He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.