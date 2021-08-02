DPNR St. Thomas Closes Today For Relocation; Will Re-Open Next Wednesday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources alerts the community that DPNR offices on St. Thomas located at the Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library will be closed to the public next week from today to Wednesday, September 8th to facilitate the department’s relocation.

“Staff are still expected to report to work. Library services will also be available at CWT Regional Library during this time,” Oriol said.

DPNR-STT offices will now be located on the lower level of the building which houses VIYA and Office Max in the Tutu Park Mall, according to Oriol.

The community is asked to use the eastern entrance facing Merchants Bank. The department’s phone number will remain the same at (340) 774-3320, yet the new mailing address is now: 4611 Tutu Park Mall ste 200, St. Thomas, VI 00802.

The Commissioner apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their understanding.