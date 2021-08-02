At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsSt. Thomas News

DPNR St. Thomas Closes Today For Relocation; Will Re-Open Next Wednesday

·
0 1 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources alerts the community that DPNR offices on St. Thomas located at the Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library will be closed to the public next week from today to Wednesday, September 8th to facilitate the department’s relocation.

“Staff are still expected to report to work. Library services will also be available at CWT Regional Library during this time,” Oriol said.

DPNR-STT offices will now be located on the lower level of the building which houses VIYA and Office Max in the Tutu Park Mall, according to Oriol.

The community is asked to use the eastern entrance facing Merchants Bank. The department’s phone number will remain the same at (340) 774-3320, yet the new mailing address is now:  4611 Tutu Park Mall ste 200, St. Thomas, VI 00802. 

The Commissioner apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their understanding.  

Tags:
Previous post

Tropical Storm Larry Expected To Become A Category 3 Hurricane Won't Stop Here

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEnvironmental NewsSports NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsConsumer NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *