New Fleet Of 15 School Buses Roll Out Tomorrow With Vendor Contract Signed

KINGSHILL — A fleet of 15 new school buses will begin servicing students in the St. Croix District beginning tomorrow following the completion of contractual agreements between the Department of Education and Abramson Enterprises, Inc, the company that operates the school buses.

The new buses are the property of the Virgin Islands Department of Education and marks the first time the general education student population on St. Croix would be transported in buses owned by the department. Historically, access to school buses on St. Croix had been contracted through Abramson. Special education students on St. Croix have been transported in Department-owned school buses since 2018.

PreK-3rd and CTE students attending in-person classes will be picked up at designated locations in or near their neighborhoods. School bus service will not operate for Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, September 29 to October 1, as the school has reverted to virtual learning due to COVID19 exposure on the campus.

Motorists are reminded to observe all safety signage and speed limits when approaching a stopped school bus or when driving in a school zone.

Parents are reminded to ensure their children follow School Bus Safety Rules, including:

• A face mask must be worn at all times, covering the nose and mouth, while at the bus

stop and riding the school bus

• Students may sit no more than two persons per seat

• Students are expected to be waiting at the bus stop closest to their residence at least five minutes before the bus arrives

• Students should not be standing or playing in the roadway

• Students should ensure traffic has stopped before stepping into the roadway to load and unload the bus

• Students must always follow the instructions of the school bus driver

PICK-UP TIMES AT SCHOOL BUS ROUTES

• CTEC East End bus will start pick up at 6:45 a.m.

• Pearl B. Larsen pick up at 7:30 a.m.

• Juanita Garden pick up at 7:30 a.m.

• Eulalie R. Rivera pick up at 7:30 a.m.

• Ricardo Richards pick up at 7:45 a.m.

• Lew Muckle pick up at 7:45 a.m.

• Alfredo Andrews pick up at 7:45 a.m.

• Claude O. Markoe pick up at 7:45 a.m.

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES

ST. CROIX CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER

• Cotton Valley-Solitude-Mount Pleasant-Tipperary Entrance-Mount Washington-Tide

Village-Welcome Gas Station-Water Gut Shanty

• Harbor View-Princesse Shanty-Glynn Shanty

• Catherine’s Rest-Humbug-Tamarind-Work & Rest-Strawberry

• Aureo Diaz-Mon Bijou-Calquohoun-Coble-Upper Love-Golden Grove-Croixville

• WIM Hodge Pavilion-White Bay-Hannah’s Rest-St. Georges Shanty

• F’sted V. Market-La Grange Shanty-Concordia Entrance

• Cane Carlton-Williams Delight

• Campo Rico Shanty- Whim-Carlton

• Louis Brown-Paradise Mills-Adventure-Lorraine Village

PEARL B. LARSEN PREK-8 SCHOOL

• Cotton Valley-Solitude-Mount Pleasant-Tipperary Entrance-Mount Washington-Tide

Village-Welcome Gas Station-Water Gut Shanty

• Princesse Route 752-Harbor View

JUANITA GARDINE K-8 SCHOOL

• Water Gut Shanty-Harbor View-St. John’s Shanty-Princesse Shanty

• Catherine’s Rest Shanty-Questa Verde Entrance

EULALIE R. RIVERA K-8 SCHOOL

• Upper Love-Croixville-Enfield Green-Adventure-Mount Pleasant-Estate Diamond-St. Georges

• (ESL) Louis Brown-Paradise Mills

• Enfield Green-Mount Pleasant-Paradise Mills-Louis Brown

• Carlton-Whim-Good Hope-Campo Rico

• Cane Carlton- Williams Delight-Estate Cane

• Concordia Entrance-La Grange Shanty-F’sted V Market

RICARDO RICHARDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• Mary’s Fancy-Bourne Esperance-Diamond Ruby

LEW MUCKLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• Tamarind-Humbug-Anna’s Hope-Rattan-Sion Hill-Castle Coakley-Peter’s Rest

ALFREDO ANDREWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• Castle Burke Shanty-Aureo Diaz-Clifton Hill Shanty-Harvey- Profit

• Mon Bijou Shanty-Glynn Shanty-Calquohoun Shanty

• Bonne Esperance-Morning Star

CLAUDE O. MARKOE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

• White Bay-WIM Hodge

• Williams Delight-Cane Carlton-Paradise Mills-Louis Brown

• (ESL) Concordia-La Grange-F’sted V Market

SEVENTH DAY

• F’sted-St. Georges-Lorraine Village-Princesse Shanty-Paradise-Work & Rest-Water Gut

Shanty

ST. JOSEPH

• Catherine’s Rest Shanty-Humbug-Strawberry-F’sted-Williams Delight Shanty-Lorraine

Village

• Princesse Shanty

• Cotton Valley-Solitude-Mount Pleasant-Tipperary Entrance-Mount Washington-Tide

Village-Welcome Gas Station-Water Gut Shanty

ST. MARY’S

• Kingshill Shanty-Anna’s Hope Shanty- Princesse Shanty

• Cotton Valley-Solitude-Mount Pleasant-Tipperary Entrance-Mount Washington-Tide

Village-Welcome Gas Station-Water Gut Shanty

ST. PATRICK’S

• Lorraine Village-Whim-La Grange

GOOD HOPE COUNTRY DAY

• Princesse Shanty-Strawberry- F’sted

• Cotton Valley-Solitude-Mount Pleasant-Tipperary Entrance-Mount Washington-Tide

Village-Welcome Gas Station-Water Gut Shanty