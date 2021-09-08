At VIFreep

Police Can’t Identify Female Tourist Who Died In The Water Near The Tide Pools

·
0 0 1 0

CANE BAY — Virgin Islands Police are not willing to identify the visiting woman who died on St. Croix’s north shore on Tuesday.

On September 7, at 12:50 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of a missing swimmer in Annaly Bay, at the Tide Pools, the VIPD said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a female tourist was knocked off the rocks by waves and pulled out to sea, according to the VIPD

“A few minutes later, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of an unresponsive female floating at sea in Annaly Bay. Police officers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and enforcement officers from the Virgin Islands Department of Planning & Natural Resources located, identified and recovered the body of the missing swimmer,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Detectives processed the body which was then turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The female’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin, Derima said. This case is currently under active investigation.

Previous post

Countries Should Prioritize Pregnant, Lactating Women For COVID-19 Shots

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsMilitary NewsNational News

StickyAt VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsV.I. Legislature

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *