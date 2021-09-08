Police Can’t Identify Female Tourist Who Died In The Water Near The Tide Pools

CANE BAY — Virgin Islands Police are not willing to identify the visiting woman who died on St. Croix’s north shore on Tuesday.

On September 7, at 12:50 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call of a missing swimmer in Annaly Bay, at the Tide Pools, the VIPD said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a female tourist was knocked off the rocks by waves and pulled out to sea, according to the VIPD

“A few minutes later, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of an unresponsive female floating at sea in Annaly Bay. Police officers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and enforcement officers from the Virgin Islands Department of Planning & Natural Resources located, identified and recovered the body of the missing swimmer,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Detectives processed the body which was then turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The female’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin, Derima said. This case is currently under active investigation.