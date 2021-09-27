Police Need Your Help To Find Syel Williams Wanted For Stealing Car: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Croix man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Syel Williams, 32, is wanted for second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Williams is a Black male who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Syel Williams is known to frequent Estate Richmond, downtown Christiansted, and downtown Frederiksted.

If you see Syel, you are asked to please contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 712-6035.